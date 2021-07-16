Gladys T. Williams, 90, was born on January 28, 1931 and she passed away on Thursday, July 15, 2021 at the Baldwyn Nursing Facility. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, and making quilts. She dearly loved her family and dedicated her life to making sure they were taken care of. She had worked for over 25 years at Lucky Star Mfg. and she was a Baptist. Funeral services will at Waters Funeral Home on Sunday, July 18, 2021 at 2:00 p. m. with Bro. Jerry Bishop officiating. Burial will be in the Williams Family Cemetery. Survivors her grandchildren, Gail Hall (Greg) of Baldwyn, Greg Shockley from Alpine, Cody Williams (Brittany) of Alpine, Kayleigh Williams of Alpine, Harleigh Williams (John) from Finger, Tn., Ethen White of Batesville, Arkansas and Nicolette Barron of Jackson; her sister and caregiver, Dot Melson of Baldwyn; brother, Edgar Hall (Kaye) of New Albany; great-grandchildren, Ellie-Kay Williams, Brentley Mays, Kylee Wills, Nevaeh Barron, Hunter Hall and Cody Hall; host of other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edgar H. and Willie Mae Wilhite Hall; her husband, Noel Williams; daughter, Carolyn Shockley; son, Dale Williams; grandson, Jonathan Williams; brothers, Lacy Hall, Cecil Hall and Carlton Hall; sisters, Macy Rakestraw and Eleanor McKeown; her son-in-law, Sonny Shockley. Pallbearers will be Cody Williams, Hunter Hall, Greg Hall, Lewis Grimes, Harmon Hall, Chase Hall, Cody Hendrix and Clint Ceja. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Sunday from 10:00 a. m. until service time at 2:00 p.m. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
