Glenda Marie Williams, 62, passed away Wednesday, February 24, 2021, at her home in Blue Mountain. Life's Reflections Memorial. Services will be on Saturday March 6, 2021 1:00 p.m. at Serenity Simmons Funeral Chapel. Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany is in charge of services.

