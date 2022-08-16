Grace Elizabeth (Smith) Williams, 95, passed away on August 14, 2022 at Shearer Richardson Nursing Home in Okolona, MS. She was born on October 11, 1926 in Monroe County to parents George Clifton Smith and Buena (Hill) Smith. She lived most of her life in Nettleton. She married Charles Sanson Williams and they enjoyed 70 years together. She was a member of the Shiloh United Methodist Church. She had been a store clerk until her retirement. She enjoyed cooking for family and friends. She loved to garden and work in her flower beds. Grace always put faith and family first. Funeral services will be at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Nettleton on Thursday, August, 18, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. with Bro. Mark Williams officiating. Burial will be in Union Cemetery in Wren. She is survived by one son, Ronnie Williams (Betty Jo) of Nettleton; two sisters, Barbara Crawley of Hot Springs, Arkansas; Donna Griffith (Bill) of Amory; one brother, Robert Noel Smith of Wren; one grandson, Jonathan Williams (Brooke) of Nettleton; five great grandchildren, Memory Ruth Smithey, Jon Robert Williams, James Riley Williams, Charles L.W. Williams (Calley), Brady Heath Williams and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, one brother, Bobby Smith, one sister ,Edith McCormick and one grandson Ronald Heath Williams. Pallbearers will be David Causey, Doug Merchant, Mem Riley, Emanuel Lowe, Charles L.W. Williams, Brady Heath Williams. Honorary Pallbearers will be Robert Noel Smith, C.E. Williams, Bill Kyle, Jonathan Williams, and Robert Lee. Visitation will be on Thursday two hours before service from 1:00-3:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.tisdalelannmemorialfh.com.
Purchase Access
You're all set!
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.