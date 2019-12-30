Helen F. Williams, 75, died Saturday, December 28, 2019 in the Laney Greenhouse at Traceway Retirement Community after a lengthy illness. A native of Okolona, she was born May 11, 1944 to Raymond F. and Mary Lou Cunningham and has been a Lee County resident for most of her adult life. She enjoyed cooking for her family, listening to southern gospel music and doting over her grandson. She was of the Baptist faith. Survivors include her sons, James Williams (Janet) of Saltillo and James "Little Bit" Williams (Vicki) of Tupelo; grandson, James Matthew "Scooter" Williams of Corinth; and three sisters, Carolyn Kelly of Mooreville, Mamie Lou Sheffield of Auburn and Della Jane Rodgers of Mooreville. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, James Thomas Williams, Sr. who died April 28, 2003. Visitation will be 12 p.m. until service time Thursday, January 2, 2020 at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. Services honoring her life will be 2 p.m. Thursday, January 2, 2020 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues with Rev. Neal Ramage officiating. Burial will be in Priceville Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Leslie Nanney, Gerald Sheffield, Scooter Williams and Brandon Ballinger. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to her funeral fund in care of W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors to help defray expenses. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
