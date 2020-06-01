Mrs. Irene Shewbart Williams, 88, passed away Monday, June 1, 2020 at the Red Bay Hospital. She was born in Franklin County, AL and lived most of her life in the Banner community near Red Bay, AL. She was a member of Poplar Springs Baptist Church. She leaves a legacy of love for her family and church. She will be remembered for her love of cooking and publishing cookbooks, compiling family genealogy and painting beautiful pictures. She retired as a medical transcriptionist from Red Bay Hospital. Graveside services will be Wednesday, June 3, 2 p.m. at Mt. Zion Cemetery in Itawamba County, MS. Burial will be in Mt. Zion Cemetery. Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL will be in charge of arrangements. Mrs. Williams is survived by her daughters - Cathy Lindsey and Carolyn Barksdale (Wade); grandchildren - Carrie Pharr, Jeff Barksdale (Mandy), Leah Wooten (Cody) and Lana Parrish (Daniel) and two great-grandchildren - McKenna and Deacon Wooten. She was preceded in death by her husband of sixty-three years, James Mordie Williams, her parents, Toby and Laurie Johnston Shewbart and three sisters, Ada Weatherbee, Alta Boyd and Arvie Williams. Pallbearers will be Roger Holland, Randy Holland, Cody Wooten, Daniel Parrish, Jeff Barksdale and Wade Barksdale. Visitation will be Wednesday, June 3, 11 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.