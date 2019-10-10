OXFORD, MS -- James Edward '"Ed" Williams, 85, passed away Wednesday, October 09, 2019, at his home in Oxford, MS. Services will be on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Waller Funeral Home Chapel in Oxford, MS . Visitation will be on Saturday, 9:30 until service time at Waller Funeral Home.

