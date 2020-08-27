Martha Jean Williams, affectionally known as "Mama Jean," 68, passed away Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at Baptist Hospital in Jackson. She was born February 10, 1952, in Fulton to James Elbert and Ruby Othel Adams Stanford. She retired from Bell South after 30 years of service and was currently the office manager of employee services for the Morgan White Group. She was an avid reader who enjoyed traveling. Services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 29, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton with Bro. Tim Holsonback officiating. Burial will be in the Mt. Vernon Cemetery. Survivors include three sons, Chris Williams (Vickie) of Aberdeen, Michael Williams of Smithville, and Eric Williams of Oxford; one daughter, Susan Williams of Flowood; one brother, William Stanford (Anne) of Fulton; one sister, Vickie Stanford of Jackson; the father of her children, Charlie Williams, of Aberdeen; and seven grandchildren, Lyndsey, Cole, Blake, Taylor, Paris, Kadence, and Adalyn Williams. She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Don Stanford. Visitation will be from noon until service time Saturday at the funeral home. Condolences may be shared with Jean's family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
