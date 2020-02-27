AURORA, IL -- Jessica Williams, 34, passed away Sunday, February 16, 2020, at Presence Mercy Hospital in Aurora. Services will be on Saturday February 29, 2020 11:00 a.m. at Serenity Autry Funeral Home Chapel 140 North Memphis St Holly Springs, MS. Burial will follow at New Hope Cemetery Laws Hill . Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of services.

