John Sidney Williams, 77, passed away Friday, April 24, 2020 at NMMC-Tupelo, MS. He was employed at Keystone Metal Moulding for many years and later opened Williams Garage, serving the public until his retirement in 2015. He was a member of Victory Baptist Church for over 40 years. He enjoyed visiting local businesses and talking about old times. He is survived by his children, Cyndi Cox(David) and Michael Williams(Merissa); and his grandchildren, Amy Kate Cox, Faith Grisham(John), Allison Cox, Grace Williams, and Hope Williams. He is preceded in death by his wife, Doris Williams; son, John Kevin Williams; parents, Leonard Preston "Jack" and Carol Olean Williams; and his siblings, Wanda Jean Douell, Kenneth Ray Williams, and Dennis Wayne Williams. A graveside service will be held Saturday, April 25, 2020 at 2PM at Victory Baptist Church Cemetery in Pontotoc. Bro. Doug Jones and Bro. Neil Perry will officiate. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.

