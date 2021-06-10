Herbert Charles "Chuck" Williams, Jr. passed away June 9, 2021 at Panola Medical Center. He was 60 years old. A visitation will be held Saturday, June 12, 2021 from 11:00-12:00pm at Meredith-Nowell Funeral Home in Clarksdale, MS. Funeral services will be Saturday, June 12, 2021 at Meredith-Nowell Funeral Home Chapel in Clarksdale, MS. with burial at Memorial Gardens to follow. Meredith-Nowell Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Chuck was born February 15, 1961 in Clarksdale, MS and preceded in death by his father, Herbert Williams, Sr. He is survived by his parents, Barbara Ann and David Dill; brother Bryan (Patty) Dill; half sister Leanna Tedford and his two loving daughters Candace (John) Hays and Camille (Cody) Gullick and grandchildren Lane, Jax, Chamberlynn, Quinn and soon to be Shepard. Chuck was an avid outdoorsman who loved teaching his girls and grandsons about the outdoors. He lived his life to work, hunt and fish. To say he lived his life to the fullest would be an understatement. His family asks that you please keep them in your thoughts and prayers at this time. The family asks all donations be made to Arkabutla Physically Challenged Hunting Association, 3905 Arkabutla Dam Road, Coldwater, MS 38618, Attention: Rob Hoff.
