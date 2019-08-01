Vester "Ray" Williams, Jr., 63, died Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at North Ms. Medical Center, Tupelo, MS. He was born in Red Bay, AL, was a carpenter and was of the Baptist belief. He enjoyed painting, coloring and playing music and pool. Services will be Saturday, August 3, 2 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Red Bay, AL with Bro. Wayne Bridges and Mike Deaton officiating. Burial will be in Salem Cemetery, Golden, MS. Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL will be in charge of arrangements. Survivors are one daughter - Dwana Sides (Brian) Golden, MS; three grandchildren - Austin Sides, Breana Sides and Braylon Sides; four sisters - Deborah Tucker (Dalton), Deloria Ewing, Denise Golebiewski and Regina Frederick (Mike); one brother - Pat Williams and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Vester Ray "Raz" Williams, Sr.; a nephew, Matthew Tucker and two brothers-in-law - George Ewing and Pat Golebiewski. Pallbearers will be Gerald Brown, Chris Brown, Freddie Brown and Ed Ivey. Honorary pallbearers will be Pat Williams, Branigan Ewing, Dalton Tucker, C.J. Blackburn, Drew Williams and Mike Frederick. Visitation will be Friday, August 2, 6-9 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL.
