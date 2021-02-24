Williams, Judith Ann Burroughs

HAMILTON, AL – Judith Ann Burroughs Williams, 63 years of age, took the hand of her Savior and Lord and moved on to her eternal home on February 16, 2021. She was born into a military family in Rapid City, South Dakota on July 13, 1957. She also lived in Utah, Bermuda, and Austin, Texas before settling in Tupelo, Mississippi where she succeeded in the business world and found her talent making custom cushions, bedding, and drapes. She owned and operated CJ’s Cozy Cushions.
Judy’s love of all things beautiful and peaceful nature were contagious. She enjoyed traveling, entertaining family and friends, and her pets. She also had artistic talents and was especially fond of good music, often leading her infamous live, in-home performances and sing-alongs. Her heart was large, full of kindness and love, and had room for all, including any pet or person in need. Dachshunds were her favorite four legged babies, and she always had at least one, if not several at a time. She was contagiously happy and spread laughter and joy to all who were blessed to know her.
Survivors include her husband, Cletius Lee Williams; three sisters, Janice Burroughs Meguire (Pat), their daughter, Stephanie Coon (her children, Lennox, Ember and Finn) all of Tupelo, and son, P.J. Meguire of Nashville; Misty Burroughs Haire of Tupelo, her daughters, Brittany Elliff (Zach, their children, Chan, Ramsie Kate, and Chip) of Mantachie, and Gracie Haire of Tupelo; Charmaine Garrett (Mark) of Akron OH; a brother, Ken Burroughs (Vonda) of Tupelo, their daughters, Cate Burroughs, and Claire Burroughs, both of the home and Florence, AL, and their son, Bo Burroughs of the home; sister-in-law, Judy Miller Burroughs of Tupelo, her stepchildren, Kim Burroughs Swan (Justin, their children Matt and Gabby) of Smithville, Scott Burroughs (Mayce, their daughter Rosalie Burroughs) of Corinth, her children, Jason Miller, of Tupelo, Mandy Miller Smith (John, their daughters, Addison and Emerson), and Maggie Miller Shouse (Corey, their children Mac and Lucy) all of Saltillo; two stepdaughters, Cara (Robert) Garcia of Pontotoc, their children Robert Garcia, Jr. of Panama City Beach, FL, Candice Garcia (her children Cam, Jax, and Scarlet) of Fulton, Brandon Garcia (Michelle, their daughter, Margot) of Plantersville, Emily Garcia (her daughter Maisy) of Pontotoc; and Tara Williams of Austin, Texas, her children, Caitlyn Byers (her daughter Ozzy) of Verona, and Chris Byers of Los Angeles; two brothers-in-law, Tom Taylor of Houston, Texas, Todd Taylor of Alta Loma, CA; and a host of cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Josephine Baldwin Burroughs; brother, Daniel Harmon Burroughs; her husband’s mother and stepfather, Marylee and Wendell Satterfield; and a brother-in-law, Tim Taylor
A celebration of her life will begin at 5:00 p.m. on Friday, February 26, 2021, at Hamilton Funeral Home at 161 Falcon Circle, Hamilton, Alabama, with Rev. Kenneth Leslie officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
Honorary pallbearers will be Scott Burroughs, P.J. Meguire, Bo Burroughs, Jason Miller, Robert Garcia, Robert Garcia Jr., Brandon Garcia, and Chris Byers.
Memorials may be made to Tupelo Lee Humane Society.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at https://www.facebook.com/Hamilton-And-Hackleburg-Funeral-Home-1595999567325622.
