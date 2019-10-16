Kathryn Lorena Williams, 94, passed away Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at Carrington House in Iuka. She was born in Prentiss County on January 23, 1925, to Rube Woodruff and Eula Richardson Woodruff. She was a member of New Lebanon Baptist Church. Services will be 11:00 AM Friday, October 18, 2019, at the Booneville Funeral Home Chapel with Randy Morris and Bro. Donald Pounders officiating. Burial will be in New Lebanon Cemetery. Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. She is survived by her two sons, Gerald Williams (Susan) and Steve Williams (Kathy), both of Booneville; a brother, Tulon Woodruff (Joyce); sisters, Louise Padgett of Jumpertown, Ilene Lauderdale of Booneville, Betty Pounders of Iuka, Quay South of Cairo Community, Jean Skinner (Lamar) of Burnsville, Ann Browder of Corinth, Nadine Walker (Ronny) of Springfield, MO, and Rita Brown (Horace) of Iuka; grandchildren, Heather Uithoven (Scott) of Ecru, Wendy Ganaway (Chris) of Tupelo, Mandy Smith (Nate) of Bay St. Louis, and Amanda Hays (Leon) of Booneville; and 9 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, WC Williams; sister, Sue McCulloch; brothers, Billy Woodruff, Walton Woodruff, and Wayne Woodruff; brothers-in-law, Earl Padgett, Leon Lauderdale, James Pounders, Travis South, and Kenneth Browder. Pallbearers will be her grandsons. Honorary pallbearers will be her great-grandsons. Visitation will be Thursday night from 5:00 until 8:00 PM at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the New Lebanon Cemetery Fund or Snowdown Church Food Bank. Condolences may be extended to the family at boonevillefuneralhome.net.
