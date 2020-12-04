Lauren Grace Williams, 33, passed away at her home on Friday, December 04, 2020. She attended the McDougal Center in Tupelo, a special needs school in Plantersville and graduated from Verona special school in 2007. She loved to watch television and she was a member of Parkview Baptist Church. Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Sunday, December 06, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. with Bro. Tracy Arnold, Bro. John Cagles and Daniel Hines officiating. Burial will be in Friendship Cemetery. She is survived by her parents, Cecil and Elizabeth Williams of Friendship; grandmother, Evelyn Williams of Baton Rouge, LA; brother, Michael Williams of Hamilton, MS; host of other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Major and Martha Barnett and Eugene Williams. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Sunday from 1:00 - 3:00 p.m. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
