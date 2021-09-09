Lee Andrew Williams, 75, passed away Monday, August 30, 2021, at his home in Belden, MS. Services will be on Sunday, September 12, 2021 at 1:00p.m. at BancorpSouth Arena, 375 East Main Street, Tupelo, MS 38801. Visitation will be on Saturday, September 11, 2021 from 1:30-5:00p.m. at St. Paul Christian Life Center, 502 N. Front Street, Tupelo, MS 38801. A Memorial Service (Tribute to the Life, Legacy and Music) will be held at Gumtree Park, 683 N. Front Street, Tupelo, MS 38804 on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at 4:00p.m. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook@N.L.Jones Funeral Directors. "A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need.".
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.