Lee Andrew Williams, 75, passed away Monday, August 30, 2021, at his home in Belden, MS. Services will be on Sunday, September 12, 2021 at 1:00p.m. at BancorpSouth Arena, 375 East Main Street, Tupelo, MS 38801. Visitation will be on Saturday, September 11, 2021 from 1:30-5:00p.m. at St. Paul Christian Life Center, 502 N. Front Street, Tupelo, MS 38801. A Memorial Service (Tribute to the Life, Legacy and Music) will be held at Gumtree Park, 683 N. Front Street, Tupelo, MS 38804 on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at 4:00p.m. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook@N.L.Jones Funeral Directors. "A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need.".

