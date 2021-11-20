- Louise Williams, 85, died unexpectedly Saturday, November 20, 2021, at her home. She was born January 28, 1936, in Memphis, TN to Stoney and Eula Mae Turnage. She graduated from Thaxton High School. She worked as a teller for Renasant Bank and was a member of Verona Methodist Church. She loved tending to her flowers, watching NASCAR and westerns and spending time with her family. Graveside Services will be 2 PM Monday at Lee Memorial Park with Rev. Buddy Smith officiating. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. She is survived by her husband, Billy Ray Williams of Verona; three sons, Mike Bost (Bobbye) of Greensboro, AL, Danny Bost (Tammy) of Chattanooga, TN and David Bost (Dana) of Cottondale, AL; one step-daughter, Sharia Matkins (Sammy) of Thaxton; two sisters, Betty Bost of Tupelo and Diane Cox (Larry) of Pontotoc; one sister-in-law, Virginia Turnage of Thaxton; 21 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild; several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; an infant daughter; two brothers, Malvin Turnage and Wayne Turnage; two sisters, Deloris Pass and Laverne Hooker; her step-son, Ray Williams; granddaughter, Brooke Bost and grandson, Tyler Bost. Pallbearers will be Alex Bost, Matt Bost, Justin Bost, Jackie Bost, II, Wesley Bost, Kevin Patterson, Reed Williams, Zach Matkins and Kyle Matkins. Honorary Pallbearers will be Hunter DeVore, Landon Bost, Sawyer Bost, Jack Bost, Henry Bost, David Parker, Jr., and Bannon Matkins. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or the American Heart Association. Visitation will be 12 - 2 Monday. For online condolences and guest registry, visit www.leememorialonline.com.
