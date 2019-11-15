Mark Williams, 60, passed away November 14, 2019, at his home in Belden. He was born in Prentiss, Mississippi, December 3, 1958, to Louis "Tut" Williams and his wife, Elma. He attended Prentiss Christian Academy and was selected for the All State Football team in 1976. He was a star running back in football at Pearl River JC. He attended Southern Mississippi for one year and transferred to Ole Miss where he pledged Sigma Chi fraternity. He was also a member of Brooke Meade and the Reverend Peter Johnson Club. He was the Regional Sales Manager for Johnston Murphy for 14 years and was a previous national top salesman for the company. He had also been a sales representative for Cole Haan, Tumi Luggage, and The Rogue of Jackson. He is survived by his wife, Julie Carter Williams, pharmacy manager for Walgreens in Tupelo, and their daughter, Ashley Williams of Oxford. He boasted of three grandsons, Wesley Thompson, 13, Brayden Thompson, 10, and Carson Thompson, 8. He is also survived by his mother, Elma Williams of Hattiesburg, and a sister, Becky Jones, of Louisville. He was preceded by his father, Louis Williams , and a sister, Janie Stamps. Other family members include Mike and Ruth Carter Gaddis of Forest, Allen and Gracie Carter Jackson of New Albany, Terry and Rosemary Carter Rhodes of Van Vleet, and Byron and Tracy Carter of Byram. He was preceded by his father-in-law, Mr. H. B. Carter, Jr. He is survived by his mother-in-law, Ruth Carter. Visitation will be 12 p.m. until service time Sunday, November 17, 2019 at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. Services honoring his life will be 2 p.m. Sunday, November 17, 2019 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues with Dr. C. Baxter Kruger and Rev. Terry Rhodes officiating. Graveside services will be 4 p.m. Sunday, November 17, 2019 in Asbury Cemetery in Chickasaw County. Memorials may be sent to the Progressive Supranuclear Palsy Association at Cure PSP, 1216 Broadway, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10001. The service will be live streamed and recorded for those who are unable to attend at www.peguesfuneralhome.com. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
