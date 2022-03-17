Mitchell Brandon Williams, 61, resident of New Albany, died unexpectedly on March 16, 2022 in New Albany. A Celebration honoring Mr. William's life will be announced by the family.Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. Mr. Williams was born, June 23, 1960, in New Albany to the late Walter and Dovie Brandon Williams. He received his education from the Hickory Flat Public School System and was owner and operator of Williams Hardwood Flooring as long as his health permitted. A longtime member of Chewalla Primitive Baptist Church, Mr. Williams, affectionately known as "Uncle Papaw", will be remembered as a man with a heart of gold, that loved keeping up with his grandchildren daily on Facebook. A few of his hobbies included playing chess with his grandchildren, fishing, Sci-Fi television, and a love for classic rock music. Mr. Williams will be greatly missed by all that knew and loved him. Those left to cherish his memories include one daughter, Brandy Statum (Tim) of Tupelo, one son, David Williams (Brittany) of Dumas, three sisters, Carolyn Sides, Patricia Westmoreland, and Sandy Morris (Phillip), four brothers, David Williams (Donna), Steve Williams, John Williams (Bonnie) and Tim Williams, eight grandchildren, Kayla Pittman, Austin Statum, Devin Statum, Brendan Pittman, Jacob Williams, Eli Williams, Levi Williams and Karen Williams. He was also preceded in death by one sister, Jean Taylor, and one brother Kenneth Williams. New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Williams family at nafuneralsandcremations.com.
