TUPELO, MS -- Mr. Ortez Markee Williams, 53, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at his home in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at 2 pm, Graveside at Verona Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday, May 22 from 4-6 pm, Walk thru at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. "A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need.".

