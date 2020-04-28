In these unprecedented times of our nation, the Kenneth Williams family is unable to have a traditional funeral for Nancy Ann. A private graveside service with "less than 10" members of her immediate family will take place on Wednesday April 29. Later, when permissible, the family will host a joyful celebration of her wonderful life for all friends and family. Nancy Ann Kincade Williams, 78, of Corinth, passed away at her home on April 26, 2020, after an 11-year battle with Pulmonary Fibrosis. Born in 1941, she was the only daughter of Sally and Robert Kincade and grew up in the Mississippi Delta with her brother, Pat Kincade. She graduated in 1959 from Clarksdale High School where she was elected both Homecoming Queen and Miss CHS. She spent her freshman year at Mississippi University for Women, then transferred to the University of Mississippi, the alma mater of both of her parents and where her father was awarded the coveted Norris Trophy as the best male athlete. On the first day of orientation at Ole Miss, she met the love of her life, Kenneth Weaver Williams from Corinth. She was a member of Delta Delta Delta Sorority and was crowned Sweetheart of Sigma Chi in 1962. She and Kenneth married in February of 1963. With a teaching degree in hand, she taught school until her ultimate teaching job began with her children. Mrs. Williams was a loving and dedicated mother to her four children, and later was a loving influence on her 15 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Mrs. Williams was a member of Fin de Siecle Club, Garden Club, and Junior Auxiliary. She served as home room mother for many years, scout leader, and swim team coach. As a faithful disciple of Jesus Christ, she taught Bible Study at her church, First United Methodist Church, as well as in the community. She volunteered as a youth leader at FUMC and her influence spread far and wide, one individual at a time. Her last years of life were spent battling a difficult illness, yet she found her purpose in praying for others. Survivors include her husband of 57 years, Kenneth Weaver Williams; four children, Nan Williams Green (Stuart) of Corinth and Vicksburg, Sara Williams Berry (Mont) of Tupelo; Ken Williams (Edi) of Corinth; and Martin Williams (Adriene) of Jackson, Tenn.; and her brother, Pat Kincade (Cheryl) of Ventura, Calif.; 15 grandchildren, who she adored, Wesley Green Josey (Jonathan) of Jackson, Meg Green Craft (Ryan) of Vicksburg, Sean Scruggs (Richie) of Vicksburg, Katie Berry Thompson (Owen) of Crestview, Fla., Ellie Berry Carter (Drew) of Jackson, Joseph Berry of Jackson, Troy Berry (Rorie) of Oxford, Joshua Berry, Sally Berry and Charlie Berry, all of Tupelo, Elizabeth Williams of Nashville, Tenn., Rebekah Williams, Emma Williams, Rachel Williams, all of Corinth, and Avon Williams, of Jackson, Tenn.; and her great grandchildren, Seth Josey, Haddon Josey, Dagny Scruggs, Byron Scruggs and Riley Ann Craft; and beloved nieces, nephews and a multitude of friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Sara Stevens Kincade (Sally) and Robert Patton Kincade. Memorial contributions can be made online to www.careforcorinth.com or mailed to CARE Community Foundation, P.O. Box 239, Corinth, Mississippi, 38835. Condolences may be expressed via Online guestbook: mcpetersfuneraldirectors.com
