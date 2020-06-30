Nannie L. Williams, 90, passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020 at her home. She was a homemaker and she enjoyed reading her Bible and spend time outdoors and garden. She loved spending time with her family and she was a member of Pleasant Ridge Church. Funeral services will be held at Waters Funeral Home on Thursday, July 03, 2020 @ 4:00 p.m. with Bro. Bobby Casteel officiating. Burial will be in Pleasant Ridge Cemetery. She is survived by four grandchildren, Jason Williams, Jamie Ray Williams, Becky Williams and Joseph Williams; (5) great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Johnnie Whitehead; her husband, Samuel Luther Williams; three sons, Sammy Williams, Robert Williams and Greg Williams. Visitation will be on Wednesday evening from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Waters Funeral Home. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com

