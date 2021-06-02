Patricia Marie Williams, 81, passed away Friday, May 28, 2021, at The Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on Thursday, June 3, 2021 from 4:00 PM-6:00 PM with a visitation only at Payton Mortuary. There will be no funeral service or interment. Services entrusted to Payton Mortuary.

