Joyce Williams Patterson, 86, went to be with the Lord on Friday, January 28, 2022. Joyce was born in Prentiss County, MS on March 7, 1935. She married Junior Willams in December of 1952 and after following Junior during his time in the Army, they moved to Kenosha, WI and later to Zion, IL where they made their life for many years. Joyce was a cosmetologist for 25 years, then worked for North Shore Sanitary District where she retired. She was a dedicated care giver; Joyce cared for Junior following a stroke for several years before his passing. Being a widow at 46, she never dreamed she would have a second chance at happiness. In 1990 she married Paul 'Pat' Patterson. Sadly in 2000 Pat passed away. Joyce loved her flowers, camping and cooking. She was always happy to cook for friends and family. She was a member of the Garden Club and Red Hat Society. Joyce is survived by her daughter, Cindy (Grover) Finn; Pat's daughter, Susan Perry (Terry) Lindle; granddaughter Jillianne (Aaron) Shriver; grandson, Jacob (Kristy) Finn; 5 great-grandchildren, Jaxon, Luke, Avery, Annabelle and Hazel; and special friends, Christina and Tyler Crum and Stacey Wright. She was preceded in death by her parents, Avo and Lenard Gray; sister, Bobbie Jean Gray; first husband, Junior Williams; and second husband, Paul Patterson. Visitation will be held Thursday, February 10, 2022, at New Lebanon Free Will Baptist Church, Tishomingo, MS 38873 from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. Funeral Service will begin at 12:00 p.m. with burial to follow.
