NEW ALBANY -- Phillip Wesley Williams, 64, passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020, at New Albany Health & Rehab in New Albany. Grave Side. Services will be on Saturday July 25, 2020 10:00 a.m. at Enterprise Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday July 24, 2020 3:00 - 7:00 at Serenity Simmons Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Enterprise Cemetery Serenity Simmons in charge of services.

