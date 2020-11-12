Pauline "Polly" Williams, 79, died Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center. A native and life-long resident of the Old Union Community, she was born August 21, 1941 to Condie and Nancy Clark Oliver. On October 2, 1958, she married Kenith Williams and together they had two children. For over 35 years, she worked as an educator; many of those as a first grade assistant teacher at Shannon Elementary and the remainder as an art teacher at Shannon Primary. Polly enjoyed painting and reading and loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren who lovingly referred to her as "MeMe". She was a lifelong member of Old Union Baptist Church where she was best known as the narrator for all of their Christmas and Easter productions. Survivors include her children, Phillip Williams and his wife, Sonya and Pam Waycaster and her husband, Brad, all of Old Union; two grandchildren, Cassie Gray and her husband, Ceburn of Fulton and Kaley Worthey and her husband, Jeffrey of Old Union; three great-grandchildren, Trip and Brody Worthey and Manning Gray; and one brother, Jerry Wayne Oliver of Okolona. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 59 years, Kenith Williams; granddaughter, Savannah Williams; sister, Janelle "Pete" Fowler; and brother, Billy Oliver. Services honoring her life will be 3 p.m. Friday, November 13, 2020 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues with Rev. Chuck Hampton and Bro. Matt Ellis officiating. Private graveside services will be in Old Union Cemetery. Honorary pallbearers will be Benny Waycaster, Shorty Markham, Tony Carr, Matt Armstrong, Jody Roberts and Richard Williams. Services will be livestreamed and recorded for those who may not be able to attend at www.peguesfuneralhome.com. Memorials may be made to the Savannah Strong Scholarship through CREATE Foundation, PO Box 1053, Tupelo, MS 38802. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
