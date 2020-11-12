Ray Williams, 51, died Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at the North MS Medical Center after a brief illness. He was born December 18, 1968 in Tupelo to Billy Ray and Coy Reed Williams. He was raised in Verona and attended Verona Elementary School and Shannon High School. He was the owner of Williams Service Center and a member of First Baptist Church, Verona. He enjoyed working on cars and racing go carts. He was an avid Ole Miss Fan and NASCAR enthusiast. Graveside Services will be 11 AM Saturday at Lee Memorial Park with Bro. Marc Bowers officiating and his good friend Chris Aldridge delivering the Eulogy. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. He is survived by his son, Reed Williams (Arianna) of Sherman; his parents, Coy Williams of Thaxton and Billy Ray Williams (Louise) of Verona; one sister, Sharia Matkins (Sammy) of Thaxton; three step-brothers, Mike Bost (Bobbie) of Greensboro, AL, Danny Bost (Tammy) of Chattanooga, TN and David Bost (Dana) of Tuscaloosa, AL; two nephews, Kyle Matkins and Zach Matkins (Paula); a great-niece and great-nephew, Jane and Bannon Matkins; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Howard and Maybell Williams and Cecil and Grace Reed. Pallbearers will be Jim Johnson, Ken McFarling, Michael Hogue, Joe West, Sammy Matkins and Mike Ellis. Honorary Pallbearers will be Kyle and Zach Matkins. Visitation will be Saturday from 9:30 - 11. For online condolences and guest registry, visit www.leememorialonline.com.
