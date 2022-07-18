Recie Matkins Williams, age 85, passed away on Saturday, July 16, 2022 at Diversicare in Ripley, MS. She was born March 14, 1937 to Andrew Neal and Ola Mae Morgan Matkins. Recie was a member of Victory Baptist Church and a homemaker. She took pride in her yard, sewing, cooking, reading, embroidery, shopping and spending time with her grandsons and great-grandchildren. Services will be at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc, with Rev. Phillip Jackson officiating, burial will follow in Victory Cemetery. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors include her two daughters, Linda Williams and Brenda Williams Gotlen; her two grandsons, Danny Todd and Jason Todd (Amanda); and her four great-grandchildren, Kaycee, Mason, Zachary and Averie Todd; a sister, Phyllis Shirley and a brother, Billy Matkins (Kay). She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Merle Williams; two sisters, Margaret Dillard and Bessie Whitehead; three brothers, Herman Matkins, Gerald Matkins and Harold Matkins; and a great-grandson, Collin Joseph Todd. Pallbearers will be Mike Montgomery, Scott Foster, Mike Montgomery, Chris Matkins, Mark Jones and Tim Dillard. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 PM Tuesday and from 10 to 11 AM Wednesday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com
