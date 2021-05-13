Richard Wesley Williams, 44, passed away May 12, 2021 at North MS Medical Center Hospice in Tupelo, MS. He was born September 19, 1976 in Pontiac, MI, to Diane L. Williams McCain. Richard enjoyed nature and being outdoors. He was a self-employed mechanic. He is survived by his wife: Ginger L. Williams, daughter: Starla M. McCullough of Hickory Flat, MS, step-children: Alaina Coleman and Walker Holmes, his mother: Diane McCain, step-parents: Ricky and Gail McCain, brother: Kenneth McCain of Ecru, MS, sister: Miranda Bomar (Tim) of Mason, TN, step-brothers: Jermey and Jason Robbins, grandparents: Darelina Hutson, Betty McCain and Bonnie Thompson, nieces and nephews: Marley Whaley, Audra Bomar, Jayden McCain, Walker Stillwell and Ainsley M. Watson, special friends: Gary and Jerry Thrasher. He was preceded in death by: Jim Little, Georgia Williams, Mattie M. Hamilton, Leroy McCain and James R. Little, Jr. Visitation, Saturday May 15, 12:00-2:00 with Funeral Service to follow at Serenity-Simmons Funeral Home Chapel. Interment at Academy Cemetery, Blue Mountain, MS. For online condolences and further information please visit www.serenityfuneralhomeinc.com
