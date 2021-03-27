Roger Lee Williams was called home March 27, 2021 on his 88th birthday. He was born in Delta City in 1933 to Audie Lee and Mary Lillie Webb Williams, the youngest of seven children. Roger graduated from Hollandale High School in 1951. In 1953, while working on a gas line in New Albany, he met the love of his life, Martha Etta Martin. They were married nine days later and shared the next 68 years together. Roger worked in the furniture industry most of his life, in various factories from Tupelo to LaCrosse, Kansas. He was an active member of Sherman Baptist Church where he served as a deacon for many years. Roger enjoyed fishing, hunting, and just being outdoors. Roger leaves his wife, Martha; two daughters, Lee Ann Boatman (Mark) of Little Rock, Ark. and Phyllis Holland Williams of Blue Springs; one son, Brian Williams (Sondra) of Belmont; seven grandchildren, Jeremy and Jeffrey Broyles (Evan), Travis Little (Amanda), Miranda Roberts (Kevin), Courtney Matthews, Tara Williams, Ben Williams (Mallory Oswalt), Cody Williams (Haven); nine great-grandchildren, Holden, Tripp, Josie, Collyn, Kyndall, Parker, Presley, Brody, and Lynleigh; and his sister, Catherine Heranney of Hollandale. He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, and four sisters. Visitation will be 2 p.m. until service time Monday, March 29, 2021 at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. Services celebrating Roger's life will be 4 p.m. Monday at the Jefferson Street Chapel with Bro. Gregg Thomas officiating. Burial will be in Locust Hill Cemetery. The service will be live streamed and recorded for those unable to attend. Pallbearers will be Travis Little, Jeremy Broyles, Jeffrey Broyles, Cody Williams, Ben Williams, and Parker Williams.
