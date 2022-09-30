Saltillo — Roger Allen Williams, 59, died unexpectedly Thursday, September 29, 2022 at North Mississippi Medical Center. Roger was one of six children of Yancy Lamar "Y.L." and Trannie Estene Forrester Williams. He was born on Halloween in 1962 in Jasper, Alabama. On November 14, 1981, he married Sherri Lynn Miller. For over 20 years, Roger has worked in carpentry and for the past 15 years he worked alongside his brother, Mike, at Stonegate Construction. Roger was an outdoor enthusiast he especially enjoyed hunting, fishing, and riding his four-wheeler. He was an avid Mississippi State fan. But most of all he loved his grandchildren and spending time with them. Roger is survived by his wife of 40 years, Sherri Williams of Saltillo; two daughters, Ashley Wilkins and her husband, Scott, of Mooreville, and Brittney Williams and her wife, Emily, of Tupelo; step-father, Kenneth Stanford; three grandchildren, Dalton, Emma, and Reed Wilkins of Mooreville; one step-granddaughter, Adriana Wilkins of Tupelo; and five siblings, Dale Williams and his wife, Shelia, of Baldwyn, Nina Lansdell of Saltillo, Glenn Williams and his wife, Sharon, of Saltillo, Mike Williams and his wife, Teresa, of Saltillo, and Angie Upton and her husband, Eddie of Saltillo. He was preceded by his parents, Y.L. Williams and Estene Williams Stanford and brother-in-law, Steve Lansdell. Visitation will be 4 until 7 p.m. Saturday, October 1, 2022 at W. E. Pegues, Saltillo. Services honoring Roger's life will be 3 p.m. Sunday, October 2, 2022 at the Saltillo Chapel of W. E. Pegues with Bro. David Perry officiating. Graveside services will follow at Fellowship Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Drew Finney, Conner Pannell, Landon Upton, Bubba Williams, Chase Williams, Dakota Williams, Daniel Williams, and Josh Williams. Honorary pallbearers will be Dalton and Reed Wilkins. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be made at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
