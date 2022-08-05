Roland Malcolm Williams, 75, passed away on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at the NMMC in Tupelo. He was born on February 12, 1947 in Lee County to parents James T. Williams and Lula Mae (Lansdell) Williams. He was a member of the Nettleton Church of Christ. He was the owner of RW Ceiling Company and Soak Up The Sun Tanning Salon and he had worked at Cooper Tire in Tupelo and also at Marvin's in Verona. Roland loved to garden, hunt, fish and watch sports on television. Funeral services will be at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 7, 2022 at the Nettleton Church of Christ with Bro. Matthew Irvin and Bro. Marshall Eubanks officiating. He is survived by his wife, Joyce (Cox) Williams of Nettleton; two sons, Wade Williams of Amory; Casey Williams of Petal; two brothers, Gaylon Williams (Gail) of Tupelo; Rex Williams (Cheryl) of Virginia; one sister, Patricia Dodson (Benny) of Virginia; and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, James and Bobby Williams, two sisters, Dorothy Kitchens and Brenda Nell Anglin. Pallbearers will be Bruce Williams, Nickey Williams, Mark Williams, Matthew Williams, Lance McCuller and Danny Kennedy. Visitation will be on Saturday, August 6, 2022 from 5:00-8:00 p.m. at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home in Nettleton and will be on Sunday before the service from 2:00-4:00 p.m. at the Nettleton Church of Christ. Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.tisdalelannmemorialfh.com.
