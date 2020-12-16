Ruby Jean Williams, 86, passed away Monday, December 14, 2020 at her home after a lengthy illness. A native of Union County and lifelong resident, she was born January 6, 1934, the daughter of Herman David and Lula Maybell Browning, the youngest of ten children. Ruby worked 30 years for Brookwood Furniture Manufacturing and after her retirement she continued to stay busy, working in many capacities including the Highway Patrol and the Three Rivers Meals on Wheels. Ruby Jean was an avid fan of Ole Miss sports, especially basketball since she played herself during high school. She was also known to root for the Atlanta Braves. Ruby was a member of Bethany Primitive Baptist Church. She was married to David Ray Williams 49 years before he preceded her in death December 23, 2008. Ruby Jean leaves behind her three children, Lisa Sullivan (Jason) of Amory, Jeannie Hill (Wilbur) of New Albany, and Terry Williams (Karen) of Mooreville; nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and her caregiver, Opal Jones. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; nine siblings; and three great-grandchildren. Visitation will be 5 until 8 p.m. Thursday, December 17, 2020 at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. Services will be 2 p.m. Friday at the Jefferson Street Chapel with Rev. Roger Browning and Rev. David Barnett officiating. Burial will be in Martin Cemetery in New Albany. The service will be live streamed and recorded for those unable to attend. Pallbearers will be Jakob Hill, Matt Sullivan, Alex Sullivan, Isaac Williams, Robbie McGarrah, Danny Clayton, Konner Little, and Barry Wilhite. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.