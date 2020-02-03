Sara Lee Stanley Williams, 97, loving mother and wife, passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Avonlea Assisted Living in Tupelo after a short illness. Sara was born October 4, 1922 in Tuscumbia, Alabama to Walter Lee Stanley and Laura Alice Harris Stanley. On December 7, 1944 she married Charles "Chuck" Williams. She was known to have a green thumb and enjoyed growing beautiful flowers and plants. She and her late husband, Chuck, spent a lot of time traveling. Sara was a talented seamstress and a member of First United Methodist Church. She is survived by her children, Mike Williams and his wife, Terri of Tupelo and Carol Sutton and her husband, Paul of Northport, Alabama; three grandchildren, David Sutton, Charlie Sutton, and Laura Ashley and her husband, Michael; two great-grandsons; one great-great-grandson; beloved nieces; and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles "Chuck" Williams; parents, Mr. and Mrs. Walter Lee Stanley of Tuscumbia, Alabama; four brothers, Jarman, Jack, Joe, Jerry Stanley; and one sister, Betty Manush. Services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday February 4, 2020 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W. E. Pegues with Rev. Jimmy Criddle officiating. Graveside services will follow at Tupelo Memorial Park. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service time Tuesday February 4, 2020 at W. E. Pegues, Tupelo. Expressions of sympathy may be made at peguesfuneralhome.com.
