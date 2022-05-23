Sherry Catherine Long Williams, age 73, passed away Saturday, May 21, 2022, at the Sanctuary Hospice House after a lengthy illness. Born July 17, 1948 in Tupelo, she was the daughter of Nobel and Hazel Wheeler Long. Sherry was a social worker for Three Rivers in Pontotoc and a member of St. Christopher Catholic Church. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, and was an enthusiast of American Bald Eagles. Sherry was also a fan of Mississippi State Basketball and the Dallas Cowboys. A music lover, she was particularly fond of all Paul Thorn songs as well as the classic of Jim Croce, "Time In A Bottle." Sherry was dearly loved by her family who miss her greatly. She leaves behind her husband, Tommy Williams of Thaxton; a daughter, Christy McBrayer-Francis (Alan) of Saltillo; a stepson, Ty Williams of Pontotoc; and a brother, John LeRoy Long (Helen) of Saltillo. She was preceded in death by her parents. The family will honor Sherry's memory with a time of visitation from 2 until 3 p.m. Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at W.E. Pegues, Saltillo. A private graveside service will take place at St. Thomas Aquinas Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to be made to the St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church Building Fund; or the St. Christopher Catholic Church, 431 Pine Ridge, Pontotoc, MS 38863. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be shared at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
