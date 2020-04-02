81, passed away on Monday, March 23, 2020 at her residence in Shannon. Lealue Spragin was born to her late parents, Leroy Williams, Sr. and Lillian Trice on Jan. 10, 1939 in Lee Co. She was also a former educator. Lealue Williams-Spragin is survived by 2 daughters; Doris L. Spragin, Annettee Cousin (Richie) of Houston, Felecia McGaughy (Metry) of Shannon. 4 sons; George Spragin of Shannon, Kurt Spragin (Conita) of Shannon, Sheldon Spragin (Tammy) of Prairie, Tirrell Spragin (Latonya) of Mesquite, Texas. 1 sister; Ella Kate Williams of California. 2 brothers; Leroy Williams, Jr. (Debra) andJames Williams (LaTonya). There are 33 grandchildren, 64 great-grandchildren, and 5 great great grandchildren. The visitation will be Fri., April 3, 2020 from 4-6 p.m. at Williams Memorial with a walk-in/walk-out, no gathering policy. The graveside service will be at the High Chapel Church Cemetery with a mandatory 10 people or less policy in place. Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.

