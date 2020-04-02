81, passed away on Monday, March 23, 2020 at her residence in Shannon. Lealue Spragin was born to her late parents, Leroy Williams, Sr. and Lillian Trice on Jan. 10, 1939 in Lee Co. She was also a former educator. Lealue Williams-Spragin is survived by 2 daughters; Doris L. Spragin, Annettee Cousin (Richie) of Houston, Felecia McGaughy (Metry) of Shannon. 4 sons; George Spragin of Shannon, Kurt Spragin (Conita) of Shannon, Sheldon Spragin (Tammy) of Prairie, Tirrell Spragin (Latonya) of Mesquite, Texas. 1 sister; Ella Kate Williams of California. 2 brothers; Leroy Williams, Jr. (Debra) andJames Williams (LaTonya). There are 33 grandchildren, 64 great-grandchildren, and 5 great great grandchildren. The visitation will be Fri., April 3, 2020 from 4-6 p.m. at Williams Memorial with a walk-in/walk-out, no gathering policy. The graveside service will be at the High Chapel Church Cemetery with a mandatory 10 people or less policy in place. Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.