WINFIELD, AL -- Larry Stanley Williams, Sr., 69, passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Diversicare of Winfield in Winfield, AL. Services will be on Friday, July 17, 10 a.m. at Macedonia Cemetery, Russellville, AL. Burial will follow at Macedonia Cemetery, Russellville, AL.

