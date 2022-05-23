Stephanie West Williams went to her heavenly home Sunday, May 22, 2022. She was 49 years young. She was born October 23, 1972 to Robert Wade West and Janice Waddle West Clark. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She also loved her furry baby and crocheting. She was a member of New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, an ambulance driver and a volunteer firefighter. Services will be Tuesday, May 24, 4 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Belmont, MS with Bro. Glen Bridgmon, Myrl Williams and Tim Woods officiating. Burial will be in Salem Cemetery, Golden, MS. Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS will be in charge of arrangements. She leaves behind to cherish her memories, her husband of thirty years - Dennis Williams; her mother - Janice Waddle West Clark; three sons - Zackary Williams (Taylor), Tyler Williams (Sharlett) and Frankie Williams (Debra); two daughters - Ginger Forshee (Shun) and Marina Nails (Jamaal); grandchildren - Corey, Bailee and Lillie Williams, Somyia Smith, Javor Miller and Lily Orman; three brothers - Robert Chris Clark, Darrel Clark (April) and Keygon Clark (Samantha); three sisters - Robin Deatherage (Gary), Yarell Clark and Mayra Clark and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her father and her step-father, Robert Epps Clark. Pallbearers will be Tim Woods, Myrl Williams, Mitch Hester, Billy Rogers, Clayton Cox and Don Hall. Honorary pallbearer will be Ray Paden. Visitation will be Tuesday, May 24, 12-4 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.