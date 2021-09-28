Tavarus l. Williams, 43, passed away on September 20, 2021 in Chickasaw Co. Tavarus Williams was born to his parents, Hurm and Sarah Williams on May 28, 1978 in Chickasaw Co. Tavarus L. Williams is survived by his parents, Hurm and Sarah Williams of Okolona, MS. One brother; Duryea Williams (Benita) of Collierville, Tenn. One niece; Reagan and one nephew; Destin. The visitation will be Friday, October 1, 2021 from 3-5 p.m. at Williams Memorial. Face masks are required. The funeral service will be Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Clarks Chapel MBC at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. R. Hill officiating. Please make note that face masks are required. The burial will take place on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at Clarks Chapel MBC cemetery at 11:00 a.m. Williams Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
