Teddy Williams, 75, started his new journey in Heaven on Friday, November 20, 2020. Born on September 17, 1945, he was a son of the late Woodrow Williams and Ruby Green Williams. Teddy grew up in Smithville, graduated from Smithville High School and furthered his education by attending both IJC and Mississippi State University. He became passionate about education and began a lifetime career of engaging and teaching young minds. Teddy began teaching at Hamilton High School where he was an Ag Teacher as well as a coach. He later transferred to Smithville High school and for the rest of his career he lived and breathed everything Noles. For over 40 years, Teddy helped develop and motivate young minds in the field of Agriculture. He loved his students, was passionate about his FFA students and they always excelled in competitions both on state and national levels. He instilled a great amount of confidence in his students and they often excelled in speaking contests. He also thrived as a great coach who encouraged his players to always do the best they could. His belief in Christ led his daily walk with friends and family. He exemplified a true servant and was a true Gentleman who was kind, honest, and loving. He put his faith first and he loved his church, Smithville Baptist, as well as his fellow church family. His Christian walk in life left huge impressions and help mold many young adults. Some of his close friends were Cubby Cantrell and Scott Cantrell. When he wasn't at school, and he had free time, he liked to watch any MSU sport and work with industrial arts and ceramics. Teddy listened to Gospel Music and Country Music. His family meant so much to him and his siblings and nieces and nephews were his life. Above all, Teddy loved spending time with his family, friends, and his students. They will all cherish the legacy of memories and guidance he gave them throughout the years. Left behind to treasure his memories are his sisters, Judy Williams Stevens (Bo), Kathy Williams Harris (Luke); brothers, R. L. Williams (Shelby) and Jimmy Williams (Phyllis); a host of nieces and nephews; many great nieces and great nephews; and his special caretakers, Christy Hilt, Vivian Greer, and Sue Beard. In addition to his parents, Woodrow and Ruby Green Williams, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Helen Sue Parham, and Carolyn Ford; brothers, Tommy Williams, and Bill Williams; nephews, Jim Williams and Alan Ford. A Celebration of Life Funeral Service will be held at 3:30 pm, on Sunday, November 22, 2020, at Smithville First Baptist Church with Brother Wes White officiating. Burial will follow in New Hope Cemetery, Hatley, MS with his nephews serving as the Pallbearers. Visitation for family and friends will be on Sunday from 2:30 pm until the service hour at the church in Smithville. In order to protect each other, the family has asked that attendees observe social distancing and wear a mask. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Smithville First Baptist Church, 63388 Highway 25 North, Smithville, MS 38870. Memories and condolences may be shared with his family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com
