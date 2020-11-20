Teddy Williams, 75, passed away Friday, November 20, 2020, at his residence in Smithville. Services will be on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at 3:30 pm at Smithville First Baptist Church, Smithville, MS. Visitation will be on 2:30 pm until 3:30 pm, Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Smithville First Baptist Church, Smithville, MS. Burial will follow at New Hope Cemetery, Hatley, MS.

