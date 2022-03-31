Terry Williams, 68, was born to Estella Lambuths and Elroy White on June 16, 1953. He departed from this life March 22, 2022. He gave his life to Christ at an early age and later joined Gateway MB Church in Verona. He leaves: his loving wife, Mary Williams of Belden,; his mother, Estella Lambuths of Amory,; three sons, Jonathan Bell of Shannon, Deon Bell, and Anthony Bell, both of Tunica,; three stepdaughters, Jaqueline Bell, Gloria Bell, and Jeanie Berry, all of Tunica, two sisters, Catherine Buck (Johnny) of Tupelo, and Willie Ruth Burns (Norris) of Amory,; two brothers, Albert Williams and Jeff Lambuths, both of Shannon,; three stepchildren, Victorie Cooperwood of Fulton, Belinda Hubbard (Tracy) of Tupelo, and Joshua Cooperwood (Menerva) of San Antonio, Texas; a special niece, Delois Williams of Okolona,; four grandchildren; nine stepgrandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, and in-laws. Services will be on Saturday April 2, 2022 at 2pm at Gateway MB Church in Verona. Visitation will be on Saturday at 1pm at the church. Community Funeral Directors & Cremations of Nettleton in charge of arrangements. He was preceded in death by his father, Elroy White; stepfather, Will Lambuths; two sisters, Rose Mary Williams and Estella D. Williams; and one brother, Will Williams.
