Terry Ray Williams, 61, met his Lord and Savior on Friday, March 11, 2022 at his home in Mooreville, Mississippi. He was born on August 20, 1960, to David Ray and Ruby Jean Browning Williams. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and being outdoors. He loved his family and his church, but most of all he loved his Savior. He served in the Mississippi National Guard. Services will be Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at 2:00pm at New Vision Worship Center in Nettleton, MS. Burial will follow at Martin Cemetery in Union Co. He is survived by his wife, Karen Williams, his daughters, Tamra Clayton (Danny), Brittney Taylor, Heather Hopkins (Chase), and Jackie Wren (Jaborius). His sons, Darrell Williams and Isaac Williams, sisters, Jeannie Kay Hill (Wilbur), and Lisa Sullivan (Jason), eight grandchildren; Hadley Clayton, Kaia Clayton, Oaklynn Hopkins, Zack White, and TJ White, Isebella White, Autumn Bryant (Corey), and Thomas White (Sabrina); and three great-grandchildren; Ryker Wade, Oaklynn Wade, and Hayden Keller. He is preceded in death by his parents, one granddaughter, Elizabeth White and one great-grandson Kyson White. For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
