Tommy Lee Williams passed away Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at his residence at the age of 59. A lifelong resident of Tupelo, he was born March 11, 1962 to Archie and Mary Hill Williams. Tommy worked many years laying ceramic tile. He loved his little Chihuahua, Bobo, and took care of him like a child. Tommy enjoyed hunting and spending time with his family. He leaves behind his two sisters, Jo Ann Smith of Fulton and Debbie Huey and her husband Bobby of Tupelo; his brother, Gerald Williams and his wife Teresa of Saltillo; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents. Services will be 11 a.m. Friday, May 21, 2021 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues with Bro. Adam Miller officiating. Burial will be in Tupelo Memorial Park. Visitation will be 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. Pallbearers will be Shane and Dustin Huey, Carson and Hunter Miller, Stevie Hill, and Sammy Sanders. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
