Tommy Ray Williams, 74, passed away Sunday, December 13, 2020, at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth. Services will be on Monday, December 21, 2020 at 11:00am at Corinth National Cemetery. Visitation will be on Sunday, December, 20 from 3:00 pm until 5:00 pm at Patterson Memorial Chapel . Burial will follow at National Cemetery.

