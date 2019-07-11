BALDWYN -- Vernon Williams, 63, passed away Monday, July 01, 2019, at his home in Saltillo. Services will be on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 12:00P.M. at Poplar C. M. E. Church Saltillo, MS. Visitation will be on Friday, July 12, 2019 from 3-6P.M. at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home Baldwyn, MS.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.