Vetrice Moore Williams, 92, died Friday, September 6, 2019 at Southern Magnolia Estates in Iuka. She was born in Fulton, August 11, 1927 to Herschel and Annie Laurie Taylor Moore. In 1945, she married Jack Williams of Lexington who owned and operated an electrical appliance business. Later, he answered God's call to become a minister and Vetrice and Jack served under the Methodist Conference appointments for 53 years. She wishes to be remembered as one who loved God, family and others. She said she knew God loved her, and He had kept every promise. She had faith that one day, He would come and receive her to be with Him forever. One day, Vetrice had an experience with the Lord. He appeared to her and called her to teach His word. She began to prepare to do that by taking Bible classes at Milsaps. She also took three years of Bible training from Rhema and two years of extensive studies in the books of the Old and New Testaments from Adult Christian Education. She was gratified to teach the adult Biblical studies known as the Bethel Series. She studied every day and loved every minute of it. She is survived by two daughters, Angela Carol Griffin (Jason) of Selmer and Vetrice Delores Azary (Doug) of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma; son, Jack Williams, Jr. (Nancy) of Olive Branch; six grandchildren, T.J. Griffin, Trevor Griffin, Wesley Stricklin, Cheryl Williams, Brett A. Smith and Greg N. Azary; five great-grandchildren, Corey D. Livesay, Andrew Horton, Lainey Smith, Alexandria Robinson and Taylor Weston; and two great-great-grandsons, William Robinson and Webb Weston. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband of 67 years, Rev. Jack Williams who died April 20, 2013. Memorials may be made to St. Luke United Methodist Church, 1400 Clayton Ave Tupelo, MS 38804, Gaines Chapel United Methodist Church, 1803 Highway 72 W Corinth, MS 38834 or the charity of your choice. There will be a private family graveside service at her request. She wanted people to remember her not in a casket, but as she was living. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
