Willie D Williams, 73, passed away Tuesday, June 07, 2022, at Tupelo Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on Saturday, June 11, 2022, 12:00 Noon at Usher Valley United Methodist Church, 754 Moorman Rd., Pontotoc, MS. Visitation will be on Saturday, June 11, 2022, 10:00 a.m. until time of service, at Usher Valley United Methodist Church, 754 Moorman Rd., Pontotoc, MS. Burial will follow at Mt. Nebo United Methodist Church, 1221 Campground Rd., Pontotoc, MS. Serenity-Autry Funeral Home of Pontotoc, MS, is in charge of arrangements..

