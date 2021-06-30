Willie Luster Williams, 72, passed away Saturday, June 26, 2021, at his home in Byhalia . Graveside. Services will be on Saturday July 3, 2021 11:00 at Memorial Southwoods Cemetery 5485 Hacks Cross Rd Olive Branch , MS. Visitation will be on Friday July 2, 2021 4:00 6:00 at Serenity Autry Funeral Home Holly Springs Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of arrangements.

