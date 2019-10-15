On October 10, 2019, Anthony Leon "Top Chopper" Williamson, 53, resident of Myrtle, left this world the same way he came into it---in a junkyard. Funeral Services honoring the life of Mr. Williamson will be at 2 PM Tuesday, October 15 in The Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care located at the intersection of Hwy 30 and W. Bankhead. Bro. Vic Garrison will officiate and burial, with Military Honors, will follow at Locust Grove Cemetery in Union County. Anthony was born March 6, 1966 in Newton, MS, the son of the late Lonnie Leon and Sheila Bonifay Williamson. A proud United Air Force Veteran, Anthony was employed with the Regal Truck Stop in New Albany. Anthony to most, Daddy to us, Lucky Two and Paw to his favorite few. There wasn't anything he couldn't do! The expression "he would give you the shirt off his back" was the reality of who Paw was. He wouldn't pass a person in need of help without stopping and lending a helping hand. Anthony loved his wife and children so very much and was so proud of them. Later in life he found so much joy in playing with his grandkids. He never saw them without bringing them candy and toys. He enjoyed many things from tinkering with cars, trucks and small engines to cheering for his football teams. Anthony was a simple man with a huge heart of god! Honest and hard working until the end. He will be missed and loved always. Everything he taught and instilled in us all will live on forever. Until we meet again, Rest in Peace Paw. We love you old man. Visitation will continue today from 10 AM until service time at 2 PM at New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care. (662)539-7000. His memory will be treasured by his wife, Melacca Williamson of Myrtle, a daughter, Jessica Williamson Smith, of Blue Mountain, a son, Mark Anthony Williamson (Anna) of Myrtle, one sister, Debra Williamson of Forrest, MS one brother, Randy Williamson, of Northbridge, MA, five grandchildren, Haiden, Karley, Marley, Mackenzie and Madden. The American Flag at New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care honors all Anthony and all Veterans for their service to our country... GOD BLESS AMERICA!!! The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Williamson family at nafuneralsandcremations.com
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
-
66°
Mostly Cloudy
-
Tupelo, MS (38804)
Today
Overcast with showers at times. Thunder possible. Low around 55F. Winds S at less than 5 mph, becoming NW and increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Tonight
Overcast with showers at times. Thunder possible. Low around 55F. Winds S at less than 5 mph, becoming NW and increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: October 15, 2019 @ 6:53 pm
- Full Forecast
-
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.