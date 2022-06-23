Luddie O. Williamson, age 97, was born July 4, 1924, in New Albany, Mississippi to the late Frank and Mahalia Williamson. She joined Pleasant Grove MBC at an early age and was a very active member in the church. She taught Junior/Senior Sunday school. She was instrumental in starting the Usher Board and was an usher until her health failed. Currently she served as senior advisor to the church. She attended Mitchell Switch Elementary School and attended B.F. Ford High School, in New Albany. She graduated from Rust College on June 2, 1958, with a BS in Elementary Education. In July of 1958 she attended and received a Diploma in Cosmetology, from Foster's Cosmetology College in Ripley, MS. She attended and graduated from the University of Mississippi where she received a Master's in Education. She started her teaching career working in Union County and City schools coaching basketball and baseball. In 1968 she began at Ingomar Elementary School. She retired after teaching for 55 years. She was the President of the 4H club and a member of NAACP. Memories of Luddie will be cherished by her last remaining sibling, her sister, Mollie Thompson; brother-in-law James Jones, and her beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Visitation will be Friday, June 24, 2022 from 5p-7p at Pleasant Grove MBC in New Albany, MS. Funeral service will be Saturday, June 25, 2022 at 3p at Pleasant Grove MBC. The body will lie in state one hour prior to service at the church. Interment will follow at Pleasant Grove Cemetery. To view and sign the guest registry, please visit www.fosterandsonfuneralhome.com.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.